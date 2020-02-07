Facebook Data Center Opens In New Albany!

Facebook isn’t only taking over the digital world but also city to city, Facebook is making its mark and adding to the economy along the way. Today, the 15th Facebook data center officially went online in New Albany, Ohio.

Many citizens of the New Albany neighborhood had no idea the social media giant had set up comfortably in their backyards. The campus boasts nearly 2.5 million square feet. But it doesn’t stop there, eventually the area will house 5 buildings several of which hold servers tied into the massive infrastructure that supports the estimated 3 billion Facebook users.

The facility plans to be climate conscious by being supported by 100% renewable energy.

The building was built to be extremely efficient and from the way the servers are designed to how they get around the massive buildings on scooters, it is a sight to see.

So far the company has about 50 employees but they’re expected to increase by an additional 100 employees with the expansion of two more buildings.

Facebook’s estimated investment in the State of Ohio is $1 billion from just this project alone. And along with creating jobs, Facebook intends to make major strides with their community impact the data center and Facebook has.

The social media company announced that Licking Heights High School will receive a $250,000 grand for their STEM program. While another $190,000 grant was presented to the Rose Run Park in New Albany.

Source: NBC4i

Also On Power 107.5: