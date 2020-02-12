Sports Update Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett Reinstated

Everyone that watches the NFL remembers exactly where they were when Cleveland Browns Defense End Myles Garrett pulled off Pittsburg Steelers Quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and swung it at the QB striking him in the head. Most say they’ve never seen anything like that on a football field and Myles Garrett found out the hard way that something like that should never be done and he was suspended indefinitely by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. A suspension Garrett appealed stating that Pittsburg’s Rudolph incited the situation by using a racial slur an accusation that Rudolph denies. Most experts believed that Garrett’s suspension would carry over into this upcoming season, but thanks to the commissioner the Browns are getting Christmas early this year and when camps open in the next two months their #1 overall pick of 3 years ago will be on the field. Full Story Click Here