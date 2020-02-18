Lori Harvey Dancing To Future’s New Song Sends Social Media In Frenzy

Future has NO CHILL!
Lori Harvey and her man Future had a good time together over Valentine’s Day weekend. So much so many on social media are jus more and more speechless on their latest antic.
The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey was being a supportive girlfriend and posted a video of her dancing to the “Life Is Good (Remix).” You can hear the part of the song when Future says, “And she call me daddy cause my money long like Stevie.”
Excuse me sir! Fans had a field day reacting to the video on social media.
Here’s the full song and let us know if you feeling the remix or nah?
Source: The Jasmine Brand