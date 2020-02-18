Lori Harvey Dancing To Future’s New Song Sends Social Media In Frenzy

Future has NO CHILL!

Lori Harvey and her man Future had a good time together over Valentine’s Day weekend. So much so many on social media are jus more and more speechless on their latest antic.

Future went all out on Valentine’s Day for Lori Harvey 🌹 pic.twitter.com/9q4Yc85l1R — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) February 14, 2020

The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey was being a supportive girlfriend and posted a video of her dancing to the “Life Is Good (Remix).” You can hear the part of the song when Future says, “And she call me daddy cause my money long like Stevie.”

Lori Harvey hints that she calls Future dadd pic.twitter.com/fWL4IC0Zuk — theJasmineBRAND.com (@thejasminebrand) February 17, 2020

Excuse me sir! Fans had a field day reacting to the video on social media.

Future inducted into the hall of fame and he still ain’t retired yet. pic.twitter.com/qppJlQ5fuL — Bluest Moon (@MaadxCity) February 17, 2020

“And she call me daddy cuz my money long like Stevie” Lori Harvey’s …dad …is Steve. Future wild for saying that.

Lori just as wild for posting it. https://t.co/nhMwxCh36m — Craig The DJ (@DJTGIF) February 17, 2020

Here’s the full song and let us know if you feeling the remix or nah?

