Ohio University Students Protest Kaitlin Bennett aka Kent State “Gun Girl”

I know you're probably asking yourself who in the "H" is Kaitlin Bennett and why are college students protesting her, well here's who she is and this is why. Kaitlin Bennett is a gun rights advocate, anti-abortion activist, and a podcast and social media personality who received national media attention when she carried a AR-10 rifle at after graduating at Kent State. Basically, she's a basic looking Tomi Lauren and like Tomi, Kaitlin goes around the country to college campuses and political rallies and just askes the most offensive questions she can come up with. She was once kicked out of Bernie Sanders rally and now she's been protested and ran off of OU's campus because they didn't want her or her message at their school.