Nike Black History Month Collection Set To Drop Wednesday

Nike will release its 2020 Black History Month Collection Wednesday. The shoe icon titled their collection ‘Watch Us Rise’ which highlights black men and women making a difference from all over the country–including LA, Chicago, and NYC.

“We might look different. Our blackness might show itself both phenotypically and culturally in a wide myriad of ways, but there’s a certain commonality in what we’re willing to fight for,” highlighted Vanguard leader Amanda Garman said.

Nike first Black History Month product in 2005 with a limited Air Force 1 Edition, and because of the success, it is now a yearly effort.

This year the collection will feature 90’s street style and African textile inspirations on the Air Force 1 Low, Air Max 95, and Converse. Nike is also giving a total of $500,000 in grants to 20 U.S. nonprofit organizations that specialize in career development, education, and sports.

The shoes will be available on nike.com and select retail stores Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

