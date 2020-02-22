Adrien Broner Arrested In Vegas For Trespassing!

Some celebrities just can not seem to keep themselves out of trouble. Boxer, Adrien Broner, proves this to be true time and time again.

This time the Ohio native has been arrested in Las Vegas! This weekend is a big one, with the second heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury taking over the strip!

As many boxing enthusiasts know, fight weekend is major and all the big time players usually are in attendance. It looks like AB intended to do the same, but forgot that he had been previously banned.

He was arrested at the Wilder vs Fury weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden. Las Vegas Metro police officers were forced to cuff and book AB after he refused to leave. Apparently, back in November, Broner was told to stay away from the property for reasons unknown to us but in true rebel fashion, he decided to show up anyway.

AB was asked to leave the property several times, which led to him being detained by hotel security until the police arrived. He’s been taken to the county jail for a misdemeanor trespassing citation.

Source: Baller Alert

