Columbus Teen Hit and Killed By Car on 270

A Columbus teen was hit and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Jackson Township.

According to the sheriff’s office a 2019 Dodge Challenger was traveling east on I-270 near I-71 in the fast lane, when the victim, who appeared to be walking on the road, was hit just after 3:40am

Authorities say the driver of the Dodge Challenger was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office says the person who was hit, 18-year-old Stephen Bowmen Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Source: 10TV.com

