Fallen Champion, Deontay Wilder Wants A Rematch!

It is safe to say that the Wilder vs Fury fight that took place Saturday shocked millions of boxing fans nationwide. The heavyweight bought resulted in Deontay Wilder being fiercely defeated by his opponent, Tyson Fury.

This was the second time the fighter’s came together in a match but the first go round ended very differently, as a draw

Now, just days after the fight and a slightly embarrassing technical knockout and first career loss, Wilder is exercising a clause that will bring the two together yet again, for the third time.

According to Wilder, his legs were weakened prior to his underwhelming Saturday night performance because they had to lug the heavy costume he wore on his way to the ring.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports writer, Kevin Iole, Wilder details his issues with the way the fight played out.

“He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is, Kevin, that my uniform was way too heavy for me. I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through. But I’m a warrior and people know that I’m a warrior. It could easily be told that I didn’t have legs or anything. A lot of people were telling me, ‘It looked like something was wrong with you.’ Something was, but when you’re in the ring, you have to bluff a lot of things. I tried my best to do so. I knew I didn’t have the legs because of my uniform.”

Wilder was not only unhappy with the weight of his entrance outfit, but there seems to be a misunderstanding within his corner as well. He was extremely bothered that his corner threw in the towel instead of allowing him to “die in the ring,” as previously instructed. Wilder was so upset he considered firing his assistant trainer, Mark Breland, for the decision

“I am upset with Mark for the simple fact that we’ve talked about this many times and it’s not emotional,” Wilder said. “It is not an emotional thing, it’s a principle thing. We’ve talked about this situation many, many years before this even happened. I said as a warrior, as a champion, as a leader, as a ruler, I want to go out on my shield. If I’m talking about going in and killing a man, I respect the same way. I abide by the same principal of receiving.”

Deontay Wilder’s last grievance regarding the result of the boxing match is with the referee, Kenny Bayless. Wilder believes Bayless declined to effectively confront Fury over a slew of punches to the back of Wilder’s head and neck after telling Wilder he would disqualify him if he did the same.

Above all, despite his views, Wilder has offered humble congratulations to his opponent Tyson Fury.

“I’m super happy for Tyson Fury and I really want to give him my complete congratulations,” Wilder claimed. “He’s had a lot of great accomplishments in his career and this is right there with all of them. I’m very excited about his career and what he has done. He deserves a lot of credit.”

We look forward to see if a rematch will be scheduled between the two.

