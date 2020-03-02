The Best Way to Prevent the Coronavirus

Everyone is doing their best to not contract the novel coronavirus, which started in Wuhan, China. A disease that has a 2% fatality rate, way less than the eboli disease, which has an 18% fatality rate. When traveling for city to city or perhaps flying to other states an countries, how can you do your best not to catch the virus.

Well according to CNN the best prevention is to simply WASH YOUR HANDS. I know it sounds so simple and it honest is real simple, Wash your hands, correctly and prevent yourself from contacting the virus or spreading it to others.

The proper way to was your hands

Step 1. Wet your hands with clean, running water. Then, turn off the tap and soap up your hands.

Step 2. Work the soap into a lather by rubbing your hands together. Lather soap onto the backs of your hands, in between your fingers and under your nails.

Step 3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Sing or hum “Happy Birthday” twice through to keep time.

Step 4. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

Step 5. Dry your hands using a clean towel or air-dry them (or a bit of both).

Got it!!