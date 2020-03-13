URL & KOTD Postpone Battles Due To The Coronavirus

The world pandemic is affecting the battle rap world.

It was only a matter before battle rap leagues would have to make a decision on what to do with their upcoming events.

King of the Dot (KOTD) was the first to cancel an event with their “Blackout Los Angeles.” Due to the LA Mayor Garcetti postponing or canceling any event with crowds of 100 or more people.

Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 Virus we have decided to postpone the event until further notice. Everyone please be safe & we hope to announce new dates as soon as possible! Thank you for your understanding pic.twitter.com/MlMqprg818 — REGO | KOTD.TV (@regokotd) March 12, 2020

Ultimate Rap League (URL) was also hesitant to cancel any events. However, that changed Thursday when they made the announcement that their event “Only The Strong” was canceled due to the LA mayor.

However, it looks like URL is still going forward with their “App Event 2” that’s going down this weekend (March 14-15) is still a go. Avocado also said that he is still making his way to produce the event.

HEADING OUT TOMORROW TO FILM THIS BAD BOY FOR @urltv with @RUINYOURDAYNOW pic.twitter.com/oebnpNEKqK — RUIN YOUR DAY (@AvocadoIsGod) March 13, 2020

I know that financial it was a hard decision to make but people’s health and safety are more important. I will keep you up to date on the coronavirus updates affecting the battle rap community.

