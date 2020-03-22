GameStop Under Fire After Remaining Open During Corona Shutdown

Employees at GameStop, one of the leading video game chains in the country, are outraged that they still have to work during a time in which nearly every place of business is closed.

According to CNN, the company is claiming that it is an “essential” business because it offers mice and keyboards that could help people work from home.

“We are one of many providers of these products that are remaining open at this time,” the company told CNN.

GameStop sent out an internal memo Thursday to store leaders and other employees saying that it believed its stores should be “classified as an essential business” and remain open during the global pandemic.

While video games are probably an extreme essential for many during this quarantine, it’s probably wise for GameStop to stop worrying about selling video games and focus on their employees’ health.

Also On Power 107.5: