Legendary DJ D-Nice Brings 100k+ Together On #ClubQuarantine Instagram Party

During a time in which we are all confined to our homes, it’s important how we cherish the little things from music, socializing and just good vibes.

Pioneering DJ D-Nice brought out all the vibes via social media as he brought over 102,000 people together via a streaming party on his Instagram Live Saturday he dubbed as #ClubQuarantine

Everyone you can think of from Barack and Michelle Obama, Oprah, Mark Zuckerburg, Gabrielle Union, Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Patti LaBelle, Kareem Abdul Jabar, Jada Pinkett Smith and more tuned in to the party.

D-Nice played classics from the 70’s all the way up through today’s hits never leaving a dull moment for nearly 6 hours.

