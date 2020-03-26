10 Things other than Tik Tok to do other While You Are Stuck in Quarantine

Everyone is looking for things to do while we’re on the “Stay at Home” order, well here are ten things you can do while your self distancing and keeping your family safe and sanitized. Here are ten things you can do at home with your family or by yourself

Binge on your favorite TV show Go on a virtual trip around Columbus Read a good book Cook up some really good soul food Catch a movie Listen to music and have a dance party Play a box game Indulge in some spa time Get fit / Workout Don’t forget the kids

Help me out leave your comments down low and tell me what I missed

