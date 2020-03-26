CLOSE
10 Things other than Tik Tok to do other While You Are Stuck in Quarantine

Everyone is looking for things to do while we’re on the “Stay at Home” order, well here are ten things you can do while your self distancing and keeping your family safe and sanitized. Here are ten things you can do at home with your family or by yourself

  1. Binge on your favorite TV show
  2. Go on a virtual trip around Columbus
  3. Read a good book
  4. Cook up some really good soul food
  5. Catch a movie
  6. Listen to music and have a dance party 
  7. Play a box game
  8. Indulge in some spa time
  9. Get fit / Workout 
  10. Don’t forget the kids

Help me out leave your comments down low and tell me what I missed

