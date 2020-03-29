COTA Bus Driver Test Positive For COVID-19

The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) announced Saturday that a bus driver tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the release, the driver last drove a COTA vehicle on March 12.

“COTA is fully supporting this individual and hoping for a successful recovery,” the authority said in the release.

COTA did not say which bus route the driver worked.

COTA said all transit vehicles are sanitized nightly using CDC-approved sanitizers. All vehicles are also equipped with hand sanitizing dispensers. Customers are required to use the back entrance of the bus and no more than 20 passengers are allowed on the bus at any one time, the transit authority added.

Source: Cota.com

Also On Power 107.5: