6 Overdose deaths in 24-hour Span In Franklin County

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office says that recent social distancing can possibly trigger substance use and that everyone needs to maintain physical distance because of the COVID-19 pandemic but people are still encouraged to check in on friends and family. During this time is we all have a responsibility to make sure that those family members and friends that are dealing with addiction still have the tools they need to live a healthy drug-free life. The coroner’s office also said that if you know anyone that has a problem and is dealing with an opioid addiction you should keep naloxone and fentanyl testing strips nearby. Full Story Click Here

