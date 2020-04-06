Lil Jon Vs T-Pain…… The VS Battles Are Taking Over Social Media

What Timberland and Swiss Beats have done for the culture is great, after they had an epic beat battle they started to reach out to other producers and artist to go head to head, track to track and the fans decide the winner the last battle was between Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch and many fans gave the nod to Scott Storch even though Mannie dropped some classic bangers. This time it was a battle that received close to 300k viewers on IG, T-Pain Vs Lil John and not only was the battle epic the interaction between the to keep everyone watching engaged and then Lil John dropped an unreleased track that featured Him and Luda and Usher….. The list below is the tracklist of the battle look at it and let us know who you think won the battle and who would you like to see next on the VS battle

Flo Rida ft T- Pain “Low” vs Usher ft. Lil Jon – “Yeah” Kanye Ft. T-Pain “Good Life vs Lil Jon Eastside Boyz – “Get Low” T-Pain Ft B.O.B – “Up Down” vs Ying Yang Twins – Salt Shaker T- Pain “Booty Work vs Lil Scrappy- “No Problem DJ Khaled – “I’m So Hood” vs Lil Jon ESB – ” Throw it Up” Lil Wayne ft T-Pain “Got Money” vs YoungBloodz – “Damn” DJ Khaled – “Go Hard” vs Capleton- “Tour” Pitbull ft T-Pain “Hey Baby” vs Pitbull ft Lil Jon “The Anthem” T-Pain – “5 O’Clock” vs Lil Jon ft ESB- “I Don’t Give A Damn Rick Ross ft T- Pain – “The Boss” vs Trick Daddy – “Let’s Go” T- Pain – ” I’m Sprung” vs Saweete “My Type” Petey Pablo “Freak a Leek” Chris Brown Ft T-Pain – “Kiss Kiss” vs Ciara – “Goodies” T-Pain- “Can’t Believe it” vs Trillville – “Some Cut” DJ Unk ft T-Pain – “2 Step Remix” vs Fat Joe ft. Lil Jon “Lean Back” R. Kelly ft T-Pain “I’m a Flirt” vs Daddy Yankee ft Lil Jon “Gasolina” T-Pain – “Bartender’ vs Too Short – “Blow the Whistle” Jamie Foxx ft T-Pain – “Blame it” vs LMFAO ft Lil Jon – “Shots” T-Pain ft Mike Jones – “I’m In Luv” vs Lil Jon ft Usher & Luda – ” Lovers & Friends T-Pain – “Buy you a Drink” vs Lil Jon “Snap yo Fingers” DJ Khaled – “All I Do Is Win” vs DJ Snake ft Lil Jon – “Turn Down for What“

Who do you think won the battle ?? Take the Poll

