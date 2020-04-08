Stimulus Update :: IRS To Send First Round Of Stimulus Checks Around April 13th!

Millions of Americans are currently waiting for their coins from the government. Yea, that stimulus check that has been approved is on the minds of all of us. Whether we are sitting back, waiting for a deposit or still trying to figure out if we are eligible for the funds, the conversation is about one thing, money.

Unlike the reliable tracker for tax refunds, no additional resources are available for the stimulus checks.

To receive a stimulus check, you need to have filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019. For Senior citizens or Social Security recipients, you will not need to file one to receive the payout.

For now, we know that the first economic payouts of the two trillion-dollar stimulus package are expected to go to all eligible U.S. Taxpayers starting April 13th. These funds are one-time payments are Trump approved as of last month.

The intention of this stimulus is to help curve the economic fallout imposed on us by the COVID-19 outbreak. According to Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, says the first stimulus payments are going out to those who have their IRS refund direct deposited to their account.

The second round of the stimulus money will be mailed out by the IRS to your registered address on file. You may be able to have your check deposited into your bank account, through an online tool to set up electronic payments on the IRS website.

What You Can Expect to Receive:

A single, U.S. citizen making under $75,000 year: $1,200 payout, plus $500 per child

Married couples: $2,400, $500 per child

Amount of payout will go down as income increses

If you bring in $99,000 or more, you will not be eligible for the stimulus payout

Source: Baller Alert

