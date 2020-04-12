CLOSE
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Is The Real MVP, Helps Shape-Up Beard

Ladies its time to make sure our kings don’t get too raggedy during this lockdown.

We all are feeling the struggle these days. We can’t get our nails or hair done. Couples are improvising to learn how to keep each other from falling off too bad.

LeBron and Savannah James are definitely couple goals as Savannah grabbed some clippers to help shape up her hubby’s beard.

 

The James household has been doing their best to have some fun during this quarantine. They are becoming TikTok’s favorites with each challenge they do.

 

 

 

Fellas, would you let your lady shape you up? Let us know below.

