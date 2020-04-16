Her’s what happened….
Bhad Bhabie hopped on Instagram Live and tried to defend her suspect “darker” look and successfully made herself look worse. She compared her upbringing in the hood to that of Tarzan being found by apes in the jungle and raised by them. She even tried to make some kind of comparison/point about Lil Kim, and that’s something we just can’t let happen!
That’s why Lore’l has to put Bhad Bhabie on blast for this weeks Who’s Cappin segment.
Blackfishing Rapper Bhad Bhabie Claims She’s Not Trying To Act Black, Compares Herself To Tarzan
Who’s Cappin?! Lore’l Blasts Bhad Bhabie After Saying ‘Lil Kim’ Looks Like A ‘White Person’ [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com