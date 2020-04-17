Hip-Hop Spot: #NewMusicFriday All The New Music That You Should Check Out This Weekend [VIDEO]

It’s Friday and all us music lovers know what that means, #NewMusicFriday! Headkrack fills you in on all the new music in hip-hop and R&B that you need to check out over the weekend. From soulful R&B from DVSN, that grimey New York sound from Westside Gunn, and DaBaby dropping his 13 track project that had the internet buzzing all morning, there should be something for everyone with today’s releases.

One of DaBaby’s most talked about records is called “Nasty” featuring Ashanti and Megan Thee Stallion. Listen to the snippet of the song and let us know on social media what your thoughts are about it!

