WATCH:: Tekashi 69 Drops New Music Video & Goes Off On IG LIVE!

Disgraced New York rapper, Tekashi69 is out of prison and back on the scene! After being released from prison and being granted permission to get back to work, he wasted no time dropping a new project.

His new single is called “Gooba” and in the video, it appears Tekashi has not an ounce of shame as he shows of his ankle monitor he’s rocking due to being on home confinement orders thanks to COVID-19.

The rainbow haired rapper has stayed true to his style with bright colors all through out the video, which also features your typical big booty vixens twerking and getting messy with paint.

Earlier today, Tekashi exchanged words with rapper Meek Mill, who isn’t letting 69 forget he lost his stripes after snitching during his trial. After hearing he would be on Instagram Live today, Meek tweeted to tell him he should go on Live to “apologize to the people he told on or the victim.” He is not here for fans giving him a pass.

All eyes are on Tekashi today, to see what on earth he plans to do on IG Live today. Nearly 2 million people tuned in on 6ix9ine’s live. At first he featured girls dancing to his new single before he made an appearance. Once he showed his face he went off! Check out clips from his IG Live below.

