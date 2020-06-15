B Dot VS Sistar Outspoken Giving Us The Black Power & Love We Need

Avo gave us another needed classic, this time for the movement.

I smiled, I laughed, I cried and had a constant Jaz face from start to finish. This battle was one of the most beautiful to watch and listen to.

Both B Dot and Sistar Outspoken beautifully wrote about black love, power, strength but also tackling daily challenges of violence and gender conflicts. They presented to the culture that this is what a real king and queen. Not a man or female trying to tear each other down but instead talk about the beauty, grace, strength, power inside each other.

To top it off, there’s a surprise proposal at the end. Black love is real and it is beautiful!

Even talking and check out the video from Ruin Your Day – B Dot vs Sistar Outspoken *Dre Vishiss Surprise Proposal* below.

Follow @wordpressdotcom

Source: Ruin Your Day

Also On Power 107.5: