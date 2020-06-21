Travis Scott Drops Some MAJOR Cash On A Brand New Crib!

Houston hip hop legend in the making, Travis Scott, clearly has numerous bags secured. The rapper just dropped millions on a super dope new house in the hills.

According to TMZ, Travis paid $23.5 million in cash for his new ridiculously luxurious mansion out in Brentwood, California. The compound boasts 16,700 feet with 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms! He’s got all the space and so much more for him and his little cutie, daughter Stormi.

Way to roll into Father’s Day weekend Travis. He definitely treated himself! And he’s probably patting himself on the back for snagging the home about $20 million less than it originally was priced.

Travis adds this new beauty to a collection of property he’s getting under his belt. He already has another mansion in Los Angeles.

Travis Scott has been making some iconic moves and has been nominated for a BET Award for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, which will air virtually June 28th.

Check out the full gallery with pictures of his lavish new crib here.

Source: XXL

