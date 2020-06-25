CLOSE
News One Exclusives
HomeNews One Exclusives

White People Becoming Minorities In America Sooner Than Expected, New Census Data Confirms

For the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16 and younger and living in the U.S.

US Census Suspends Field Work During Coronavirus Outbreak

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Amid all the tangible change happening in America along racial lines, there is one transformation that may not be as immediately visible to the naked eye — the ongoing “browning” of this nation’s citizens. While it has already been reported that white people were edging toward living in a country in which they would not be the majority, new data shows that may happen a lot sooner than expected.

That’s because, for the first time in history, non-white people and Hispanics made up the bulk of those who are age 16 and younger and living in the U.S. The Associated Press reported that the U.S. Census Bureau was expected to release its new data on Thursday. If the current demographic trends keep up and are documented and reflected in the 2020 Census, it would be the first time in history that data showed a decline in the number of white people in America.

“We are browning from bottom up in our age structure,” William Frey, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, told the Associated Press. He said that while the birth rate from non-whites exceeded expectations, “White fertility has gone down.”

According to statistics, the growth rate over the last 10 years among racial backgrounds is led by Asians at 30 percent, followed by Hispanics at 20 percent and Black folks at 12 percent. In that time span, just 4.3 percent of the white population grew.

While this writer hesitates to refer to this phenomenon as borderline white extinction, one analysis published last year predicted that the U.S. white majority will soon disappear forever. And it’s actually not a novel thought, either.

“The proportion of whites in the U.S. population started to decline in 1950,” college professors wrote in a report published in April 2019 before continuing later. “Although the majority of the U.S. population today is still white, nonwhites account for more than half of the populations of Hawaii, the District of Columbia, California, New Mexico, Texas and Nevada. And, in the next 10 to 15 years, these half dozen ‘majority-minority’ states will likely be joined by as many as eight other states where whites now make up less than 60% of the population.”

With that said, it may be a bit premature to expect that the declining numbers of white people in America will negatively affect the existing white power structure.

That’s “because this is America, where inequality is tolerated and an aggrieved and wealthy political minority can hold sway indefinitely,” Farhad Manjoo wrote in a New York Times op-ed last year.

Childish Gambino couldn’t have said it any better himself.

SEE ALSO:

Justice For Elijah McClain: How The Police ‘Murder’ Of Black Colorado Man Is Being Revisited

Missing Black Girls Found After Cops Don’t Issue Amber Alert Amid Sex Trafficking Suspicions: Report

House And Senate Democrats Unveil Policing Reform And Equal Justice Legislation

Kente Cloth And Feet-Washing: A Gallery Of White People Doing The Most Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

8 photos Launch gallery

Kente Cloth And Feet-Washing: A Gallery Of White People Doing The Most Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Continue reading Kente Cloth And Feet-Washing: A Gallery Of White People Doing The Most Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Kente Cloth And Feet-Washing: A Gallery Of White People Doing The Most Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

[caption id="attachment_3956180" align="alignnone" width="960"] Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty[/caption] Recent police killings have sparked protests around the world, with people yelling clear demands ranging from #DefundPolice to #JusticeForBreonnaTalor. However, there are always those white people who will favor symbolism over actual political transformation or, at least, the symbolism seems to overshadow systematic changes. This is what occurred on Monday when top Democrats unveiled a police reform bill wearing kente cloth. People like Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who are clearly white, joined their Black Congress members in recognizing George Floyd by announcing the bill and kneeling. Floyd died after fired officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his kneck for over eight minutes during an arrest while Floyd was yelling, "I can't breathe." The kente cloth-clad Democrats kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor Floyd. The demonstration was supposedly a nod to footballer Colin Kaepernick as well, who was blackballed from the NFL after protesting police brutality. Despite the honoring of Floyd, many people were expressing on Twitter how the kente cloth was too much. https://twitter.com/ScottieBeam/status/1270031155878903811 https://twitter.com/DavidDTSS/status/1270007407301836802   According to Politico, the Democrats' police reform bill includes things like moving to ban chokeholds, making it easier to sue police officers who unjustly injure or kill citizens, and lowering the federal threshold for when cops can be charged with using excessive force. Although some of their policies might help families of police violence find justice, their bill is quite different from many localities demanding police departments be defunded altogether. With law enforcement budgets having grown exponentially for years, folks are demanding investment in social programs instead, such as mental health resources and violence interruption programs. Essentially, many groups such as the Black Lives Matter network and the Movement for Black Lives, are demanding sweeping systematic changes for Black people, instead of reforms that have a history of not working. But of course, folks still love their symbolism either way. All over the country, even police officers have carried out gestures that aren't anywhere close to true change. For example, cops — such as the ones in Buffalo, New York  — have been caught on camera kneeling out of respect for protesters, but not too long after, that same police force violently attacked an elderly man. https://twitter.com/70Ceeks/status/1268732253888184323   There has even been coverage of white people washing the feet of Black protestors. Although a good rub-down would be nice, this does nothing for leveraging or relinquishing white privilege so that Black people receive the systematic change needed. It's not clear if all these white protestors are working for systematic change along with washing feet. But either way, the optics are excessive, despite being slightly hilarious. Check out more white people doing the most below and the Internet's commentary on the spectacle.

White People Becoming Minorities In America Sooner Than Expected, New Census Data Confirms  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude Radtiothon 2020
Videos
Latest
Close