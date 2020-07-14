The U.S. Navy Welcomes Madeline Swegle, The 1st Black Female Fighter Pilot!

The 1st Black female tactical jet pilot has arrived ladies and gentlemen!! Congratulations, Madeline Swegle, for showing us how its done and inspiring future generations!

Swegle is a native of Virginia and she recently completed some pretty rigorous undergrad Tactical Air Strike pilot training. After 110 years of aviation, the United States Navy will finally welcome some diversity.

Lieutenant Swegle has received an outpouring of support for her accomplishments.

Lt. Swegle graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy back in 2017 and she is now certified for the TACAIR missions and is eligible to fly fighter jets such as the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G, or Growler. ⁣

Statistically, there has been a very small presence of minority pilots within the military. According to a 2018 study on Military.com, black fighter pilots are extremely rare, with less than 7% of aviators being female pilots.

Lt. Swegle is a beautiful representation of how powerful we are and can be when we set goals and dedicate our mind and focus to accomplishing them. Not only is she breaking race barriers but also gender roles. ((Not to mention she is gorgeous!))

Lt. Swegle is currently assigned to the Redhawks of Training Squadron 21 in Kingsville, Texas. She is to receive her Gold Wings during a ceremony to be held July 31st!

