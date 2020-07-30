Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girls Create Petition To Deport Tory Lanez!

Tory Lanez is on the chopping block.

Honey, the Hot Girls are not here for any of Tory Lanez’s shenanigans!

Since the incident occurred, in which our good sis Megan Thee Stallion was shot after a night out with Tory and friends, fans of the budding artist are fed up. Social media has been in a frenzy about the event and after Megan shared a tearful IG Live, the general census is calling for the cancellation of Tory Lanez altogether.

One of Megan’s ride or die Hot Girls has created a petition pushing to have Tory deported. Lanez is from Toronto, Canada.

In IG Live, Megan finally broke her silence and revealed that she had been shot in both feet and went on to say that she is still dealing with the loss of her mother and has put her trust in the wrong people in attempts to fill that void. Meg has not detailed publicly who shot her.

The petition created asks to deport Tory Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, back to Canada and ban him forever. It includes that they feel he “has contributed nothing to the American economy, and promotes violence, and violence against women.”

The petition goes on to say,

“Furthermore, he should be banned from the United States FOREVER for intentionally trying to harm Megan Thee Stallion. SEND HIM BACK TO CANADA ASAP!”

Footage of the arrest following the incident has been swirling all over the web. The factual details involving both Megan and Tory have not yet been released.

Megan did however say that she was injured, “as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me.”

We continue to send love and prayers to Megan. She’s got to get back to putting on for the real Hot Girls!

