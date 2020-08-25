Bun B Stands Up For Megan Thee Stallion, Calls Out Black Men

The OG has spoken!

Houston legend Bun B has had enough of the disrespect aiming towards Megan Thee Stallion and he is speaking out.

After Meg confirmed last week that Tory Lanez did in fact shoot her causing major injuries to her feet. Many in hip hop, athletes and black men in general have been quiet or victim blaming. Even Lanez liked a comment made by former NFL player Larry Johnson calling the Hot Girl stupid and blamed her for getting shot.

Ladies, if you date a man who coined the term “Demon Time,” and you get shot by him during Demon Hours, be accountable for YOUR stupidity. #toreylanez — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) August 21, 2020

Bun B decided to show men how to be a real king and protect our black queens. Salute to him and others who are standing up for our girl!

