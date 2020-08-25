CLOSE
Bun B Stands Up For Megan Thee Stallion, Calls Out Black Men

The OG has spoken!

 

Houston legend Bun B has had enough of the disrespect aiming towards Megan Thee Stallion and he is speaking out.

After Meg confirmed last week that Tory Lanez did in fact shoot her causing major injuries to her feet. Many in hip hop, athletes and black men in general have been quiet or victim blaming. Even Lanez liked a comment made by former NFL player Larry Johnson calling the Hot Girl stupid and blamed her for getting shot.

Bun B decided to show men how to be a real king and protect our black queens. Salute to him and others who are standing up for our girl!

