Patti Labelle Recaps Verzuz Battle, Selling 50 MILLION, & More W/ Fat Joe

The old school held it down for another Verzuz battle.

Ms. Patti LaBelle brought the fire and love for the latest Verzuz battle that went down Sunday night. Can’t forget to mention Gladys Knight too, which both had the old heads to the youngins dancing and singing.

Patti went on ‘The Fat Joe Show,’ to recap her epic night on the Verzuz stage. She goes in-depth on how it was set up by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, her favorite thing to do besides singing is cooking, and how she has sold 50 million albums to date (some of your favorite artists today can’t do that).

