The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Mansion is on AirBNB

The 30th anniversary of Fresh Prince is being celebrate in a big way.

We were able to see the cast get together on Will Smiths instagram, well everyone except Uncle Phil who passed a way a couple of years ago. It was a reunion us 90’s babies were thrilled to see. It been 30 years since the Fresh Prince of Bel Air debuted the caption starts off

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air Mansion is up on Air BNB for LA County residents to grab and stay in for $30 per night of only 5 night only. Its a Limited Time, but I would love to pay for that experience.

