Lupe Fiasco Goes On Rant About Kanye West ‘Stop Treating Ye Like A God’

The Chicago emcee went on a rant about Kanye and the delusion many rappers have in the rap game.

Another week, another Kanye West rant and antics to discuss. Ye has been going at it yet again on his social media after demanding apologizes from Drake and J. Cole. Saying he is with God and he wants all the smoke (can’t make this up). Finally, on Wednesday he took a video of him peeing on one of his Grammys.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Lupe FIasco had some things to say on Ye and called him out for his lies and misleading people. He took it all the way back to the beginning saying everybody in the industry know that Kanye has ghostwriters, he has pushed away everybody that kept him grounded and chin checked him, and also called him out for validating Donald Trump.

