Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr Fight to a DRAW!

A fight form too legends in their 50s that will not go on their boxing card was well worth the watch. 54 yr old Mike Tyson fought 51 yr old Roy Jones Jr, both boxers looked amazing.

This fight was simply for fun, so its considered an exhibition and was judged by three judges from the World Boxing Council.

Mike Tyson hits like truck noted Roy Jones Jr, who also mentioned that the two had to get it in again. Tyson on the other hand was cool with the match ending in a draw. Hey we gotta hand it too tho legends who made our Saturday Night a bit more exciting than it usually is.

Courtesy of TMZ