Big Sean Is The New Creative Director For The Detroit Pistons!

Talk about a hometown hero, Big Sean is proving to definitely be it for the city of Detroit! The D town native now has a new title under his belt. Big Sean is officially the Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons!

It’s safe to say, Sean is having an amazing year. After the release of a successful album, Detroit 2, earlier this year, the blessings are still flowing. This opportunity is truly a dream come true.

“It’s a dream come true and a real honor to get to work with the iconic Detroit Pistons. I grew up in the city, which naturally made me a fan of the Bad Boys. I would later have a Grant Hill poster on my wall and then, against all odds, would watch the ’04 Pistons go on to win the Championship, inspiring the whole city of Detroit. I look forward to creatively finding new ways to contribute to their legacy and continue their dedication to the community through sports, art, and, of course, music,” Big Sean said.

Sean mentioned how he grew up knowing that he “either wanted to rap or hoop for the Pistons,” and boy look how the cards have stacked up for him.

In the new position of Creative Director, Sean will “provide creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community, and social responsibility activation, and more.”

