Big Sean Is The New Creative Director For The Detroit Pistons!

Talk about a hometown hero, Big Sean is proving to definitely be it for the city of Detroit! The D town native now has a new title under his belt. Big Sean is officially the Creative Director of Innovation for the Detroit Pistons!

It’s safe to say, Sean is having an amazing year. After the release of a successful album, Detroit 2, earlier this year, the blessings are still flowing. This opportunity is truly a dream come true.

“It’s a dream come true and a real honor to get to work with the iconic Detroit Pistons. I grew up in the city, which naturally made me a fan of the Bad Boys. I would later have a Grant Hill poster on my wall and then, against all odds, would watch the ’04 Pistons go on to win the Championship, inspiring the whole city of Detroit. I look forward to creatively finding new ways to contribute to their legacy and continue their dedication to the community through sports, art, and, of course, music,” Big Sean said.

Sean mentioned how he grew up knowing that he “either wanted to rap or hoop for the Pistons,” and boy look how the cards have stacked up for him.

In the new position of Creative Director, Sean will “provide creative counsel and strategic guidance on a variety of Pistons off-the-court initiatives, including team merchandise design, in-game experience, co-branded community, and social responsibility activation, and more.”

As to be expected, Sean will also curate music for Pistons’ games including halftime performances and DJ playlists! And the Pistons will also partner with Big Sean’s ‘Sean Anderson Foundation’ for community initiatives and programming. Sean isn’t the only one hype about this collab. Detroit Pistons CBO, Mike Zavodsky, is also looking forward to this partnership. “Big Sean embodies everything the Pistons organization and our D-Up campaign is about—creativity, hard work, and the people of Detroit,” Zavodsky explained. “Big Sean and the Pistons are both a part of the fabric of Detroit, and we look forward to this partnership reflecting the culture of the city we both call home.” Pistons’ owner, Tom Gores, said, “Sean is an accomplished artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Having spent time with him and his family I know how deeply he cares about the city of Detroit. We share a common desire to use the power of sports and entertainment to improve our community and make a positive impact on people’s lives. I’m excited to see what we can do working together.” Out the gate, Sean’s Don Life logo has been added to the Pistons practice jerseys as the first thing to commemorate the partnership! We are looking forward to seeing what else is to come from this major move! Source: XXL

