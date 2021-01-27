Tory Lanez Claims To Have Evidence Against Megan Thee Stallion!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The saga between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez certainly seems like a never ending story at this point. Now Tory is claiming to have evidence against Meg!

Reports popped up about the charges against Tory being dropped thanks to a Furious Tv blog. Megan took to Twitter expressing her distaste for the entire situation, yet again.

“AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up,” Megan tweeted.

She went on to explain the their first court date got pushed back due to the inauguration and she is looking forward to finally revealing the truth. Furious Tv later went back on their original reports and stated that the information they posted was inaccurate due to a clerical error on the Los Angeles County Superior Court’s website.

Tory is now trying his luck at getting permission to officially speak up in efforts to defend himself and claims to have proof against Meg. He is requesting the judge presiding over the felony assault case to modify his gag order, which prohibits him from speaking on the shooting incident in its entirety. Tory not only has been barred from talking about the details of that summer night but he is also forbidden from contacting Megan via social media.

Tory has come out expressing that he feels the gag order is unfair. In the court docs, Tory reportedly says that Meg’s ability to speak openly about the case in public while he cannot is unjust because he’s unable to defend himself. Tory also claims that he has proof that can disprove Megan’s side of the story with “evidence of gunshot residue implicating others.” However, the gag order prevents him from revealing anything.

The Toronto bred rapper believes his silence serves as an admission of guilt.

Looks like Tory is going to have a bitter fight til the end, Meg’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, has responded to Tory’s evidence claims. In a statement for XXL, Spiro said, “Did the motion fail to mention that there was gunshot residue on his hands or that he texted her ‘Sorry’? I haven’t had a chance to read it.” Spiro is referring to the text messages Tory sent Megan last summer, hours after the shooting. One message allegedly read, “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I was just too drunk.” The text allegedly also reportedly read, “Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.” It is clear both Megan and Tory definitely need their day in court. The new date is set for mid-February. Source: XXL

