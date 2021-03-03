Instagram Accidentally Hides Likes from Users

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Some user of the popular social media app Instagram woke up and discovered that they could no longer see the number of like under their post. While there are plenty of users who are happy with this FIX there are also many who are upset about not being able to see their LIKES.

Personally I like this new improvement! Less stress for the kids, and it’ll stop the fake self esteem boosting.

However with a number of complaints that Instagram immediately received, they also responded and said this was a TEST run and that more accounts that they wanted got hit with this, and they will be fixing it.

Do you like having IG Likes seen? or Nah?