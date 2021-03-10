Piers Morgan Says He Holds True to His Opinion Regarding Meghan Markle Oprah Interview

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

So al the hype recently has been about the interview with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Oprah. During the interview Meghan discussed how it was really hard living in Great Britain being a woman of her color, and it was even more harder because the people of the castle were disrespectful towards baby Archie, and his skin color.

The Duchess of Sussex take publicly about her father, and half sister for the very first time. She also alleged that there were concerns about baby Arhies skin color at the palace, Prince Harry said it was not his grandmother nor grandfather that discussed baby Archies skin color.

An old time friend, Piers Morgan, of the Duchess was upset that he had been cut out of her life when she met Prince Harry, and he stormed off Good Morning Britain when asked about why he was not choosing Meghans side in this situation.

Other Celebs like Beyonce has thanks Meghan Markle for her courage in this time. Of course us Black people are going to ride with ours. Courtesy of theshaderoom.