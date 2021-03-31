Tyler Perry Calls New Georgia Law, Unconstitutional!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

According to thejasminebrand.com Tyler Perry is not happy withe new law that went into effect last week. With closed doors Gov. Brian Kemp signed off on the controversial legislation that places the most dumb founded restrictions on local voters.

These restrictions include things like limiting the number of drop boxes available, and making it unlawful to provide voters with food and water while they wait in line.

Rep. Park Cannon was arrested as she protested the law while Brian Kemp was signing it. Stacey Abrams, who ran for governor against Brian Kemp in 2018 said the law is “a reminder of Georgia’s dark past.”

Tyler Perry is calling for the Department of Justice to evaluate such a legislation and intervene. Seeing as this law shoes the true color of the state of Georgia, and its dark past. President Joe Biden referred to it as the “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”

Perry continued to say “As a Georgia resident and business owner I’ve been here a few times with the anti-abortion bill and the LGBTQ discrimination bill. They all sent a shockwave through Georgia and the nation but none of them managed to succeed.”

“I’m resting my hope in the DOJ taking a hard look at this unconstitutional voter suppression law that harkens to the Jim Crow era.” Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com