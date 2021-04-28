Ohio Man Jame Rhodes Evicted, Fired for Racist Rant Against Black Woman

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

I know one thing y’all better leave black women alone. All we do is mind our business, make our coins, and go to yoga every now and then.

Ohio has been in the spotlight lately but it hasn’t been for good reasoning.

Another racist incident in Ohio has gone viral, involving a man from Stow, Ohio who went on a huge temper tantrum riot with a door dash driver.

A Reporter from CBS NEWS, David Begnaud detailed the racist encounter, that has now been updated to include that James Rhodes was arrested and formally charged with aggravated menacing and ethnic intimidation—which is a FELONY. At the time of his arrest, Stow, Ohio police say that Rhodes told them that he was just angry and he doesn’t actually own any weapons.

Since he was arrested Rhodes has been evicted from the apartment complex, and also been fired from his job. In the disturbing video of the incident, Rhodes became enraged when the woman went around his car while in the apartment complex after she finished delivering her DoorDash order. He screamed at her, calling her a dumb, n***er b**ch and saying that she had no business being there.

courtesy of theshaderoom

Do you feel as if Mr. Rhodes got what he deserved?