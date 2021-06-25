George Floyd Statue Vandalized in New York

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On Juneteenth this year there was a statue of George Floyd that places in New York City to just honor the man that lost his life to a racist police officer. Every one in America watched the video as Floyd was choked until he was no linger breathing.

That officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder, and is to be sentenced any day now. A day before his sentencing the statue of Flyod has been vandalized. The governor of the sate of New York Andre Cuomo has made his message clear to those responsible. Cuomo pretty much told them to get the hell out of our state! Check it out below

What are your words for the neo nazis that vandalized the statue?