Judge Orders for the Release of NFL free agent, Richard Sherman

Earlier this week news came down about NFL free agent Richard Sherman being arrested for burglary domestic violence. The details are still unfolding on what actually went down, but a video was released showing Sherman up to no good.

Apparently in the video he was trying to get inside of his Father in laws house, he can be seen pushing and charging the door. All of this was caught on camera. He was initially held without bail, but now a judge is ordering his release.

Today a prosecutor King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai found probable cause that Richard committed “criminal trespassing, malicious mischief, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.”

The judge declined the prosecutor’s request to set his bond at $10,000, and continued to call him a “pillar of the community,” mentioning that it is assumed he would be released because this was his first arrest.

Sherman is not to have any contact with his father in law

Courtesy of theshaderoom.com