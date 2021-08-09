Kenya Moore Files for Divorce from her Husband, Marc Daly

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Divorce is always ugly especially when a child is involved, it just sucks that Black Love didn’t work out in this situation. So I came across the story of Kenya Moore, from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, who after being separated form her husband since 2019, has finally filed for divorce.

She wants the divorce but made it clear she also wants primary custody of their daughter Brooklyn.

Moore filed for divorce back in May 2021, citing irreconcibly broken.

The pair has been living in a bonafide state of separation since, September 2019. Moore also asked for an emergency hearing to address, the safety and well-being of the minor child. Daly reportedly agreed to give Moore primary physical custody, but requested joint legal custody.

Most recently, Kenya’s lawyers have asked for the details of their case to be sealed given their high-profile status.

Courtesy fo theshaderoom