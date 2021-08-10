Kobe Bryant Debut Shoe, Worth $500k

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The shoes Kobe Bryant wore for his FIRST NBA game can now be yours, that if you’re willing to pay had a milli for the. These dope ass kicks are going to the auction block, and yes fans are willing to pay the crazy price for them.

Kobe Bryant made his debut on the LA Lakers on November 3, 1996, against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In this game Kobe Bryant was scoreless int he first 6 min.

If you are wondering what kind of shoes he rocked they were custom pair of size 14 Adidas kicks as he stepped on the court for the first time … a fan did happen to get those shoes from Kobe Bryant when he game them away.

This same fan was able to run into Kobe again — and got the legend to quickly sign them outside the team’s hotel!!! Now, the fan is looking to part ways with the keepsakes … putting them up for auction

The minimum bid for these shoes are $100k and could sell for up to $500k!!!

Kobe Bryant a 5 time champ, is ranked 4th all-time with 33,643 points … and became a legend in the NBA known as the Black Mamba.

