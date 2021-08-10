New State Law Forbids Mask Mandate in Ohio!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

So ask some health officials were looking for a mother mask mandate to be placed into effect as COVID-19 cases surge, they were hit with a wall.

Health officials wanted mask mandate for people who were not vaccinated to be enforced for indoor locations. But this not the same time as it was in July 2020, state legislation took effect earlier this summer, and forbids health departments from issuing blanket health mandate among people not diagnosed with any disease.

So despite a 56% increase in the average daily case rate in the county, which officials are blaming on the spread of the Delta Variant. The healthy department can only issue a “mask advisory” which is not backed by any force of law.

Are you still masking up?