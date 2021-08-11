Final Extension of Student Loan Payment is set in Motion

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

So since the pandemic came and change the economy in America, the government has been taking some necessary steps to help out the citizens. One of those ways to help was to put a pause on student loan payments for all Americans as many of them has lose their job due to the economy shutting down the economy.

October 2021 was suppose to be the month that the Department of Educations would start receive payments but the Biden Administration has put into place the final extension of pausing student loan payments.

Now Americans will have up until January of 2022 to save up their money before making another payment on their student loan. While many Americans are waiting for some type of student loan forgiveness to come about and help relieve the trouble of being in debt.

Will this be a help to you?

Courtesy insidehighered.com