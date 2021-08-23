Beyonce & Jay Z Star In New Tiffany & Co. Commercial

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The king and queen have arrived!! Jay Z and Beyonce look stunning in their brand new commercial for major jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. But the real tea isn’t how amazing the musical couple appear, but the Basquiat painting that is featured has stolen the show!

Beyonce posted the photo onto her Instagram page Sunday night and the internet is pretty much gagging over their faves and the rare Jean-Michel Basquiat painting that reflects Tiffany’s infamous signature color blue.

The ad is titled “About Love” and the pair truly exude real love vibes. Not to mention Beyonce rocking them diamonds, but not just any diamonds. Around her neck boasts a $30 million Tiffany & Co. yellow diamond necklace.

The Basquiat painting featured, “Equals Pi,” is rarely seen and was created in 1982. Jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co. acquired the painting from a private collector.

Tiffany & Co. chose the Carters to star in this commercial thanks to their more than a decade long marriage being viewed as “the epitome of a modern love story” and reflects the luxury jewelry brand’s values. The “About Love” campaign will launch worldwide September 2nd and a short film shot by Jay on a Super 8 camera will drop September 15th.

You can catch a glimpse of Jay and Bey in Tiffany & Co.’s “About Love” ad below.

