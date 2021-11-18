The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: Travis Scott, Drake + More Facing New $2 Billion Lawsuit

Travis Scott, Drake + More Facing New $2 Billion Lawsuit

 

This ginormous lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 282 plaintiffs who experienced the tragedy first hand at Astroworld. Lawyer Thomas J Henry statement said,

 

“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk. My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”

 

The wording in the lawsuit makes it clear that they believe the concert was set up to cater to the live streaming component of the show and played a critical-role in the crowd control disaster.

 

“Apple Music had cameras, camera stands, cameramen, and metal barriers surrounding each; these cameras effectively split the premises both horizontally and vertically by the metal barricades.” The claim went on to add, “The placement of cameras streaming for Apple Music’s broadcast effectively limited many concertgoers’ means of exit; this dangerous condition would inevitably prevent individuals from dispersing.”

 

Apple has not immediately responded to the lawsuit publicly.

 

Travis Scott Announces Stacked Astroworld Festival Lineup, Twitter Reacts

The Astroworld Festival lineup will in Scott's Texas hometown include the like of TZA, global superstar Bad Bunny, talented musical outfit Tame Impala, Atlanta's Lil Baby, hitmaker Roddy Ricch, crooner Don Tolliver, and more. Joining the aforementioned are 21 Savage, Las Vegas rising act Baby Keem, Meto Boomin, BIA, Master P, the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire among others.

 

 

Surveillance Video Show Young Dolph’s Alleged Murderers

 

As we continue to pray for Young Dolph’s loved ones during this heartbreaking time, surveillance stills of the gunmen who allegedly shot the Memphis rapper have surfaced.

 

In the photos you can see two men, who have yet to be identified, wearing hoodies and masks standing next to Dolph’s car. Both men were armed, one with a pistol and the other with an AK-47. After the shooting the men look to have left the scene in a light colored Mercedes.

 

 

R.Kelly’s Associate Sentenced to 8 Years For Arson Against Azriel Clary

 

Remember back in June 2020 one of R.Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary claimed she saw someone fleeing the scene after setting her car on fire out front of her home? Well, 10-months after that arson attack, Michael Williams, one of R.Kelly’s associates, admitted to the crime. Williams set Clary’s car ablaze in an effort to intimidate her out of testifying in court against Kelly.

 

Yesterday (Wednesday, Nov 17th) Williams has just been hit with an 8 year prison sentence. Williams took a plea deal and was charged with one count of arson-while the charge of tampering with a federal witness was dropped.

 

After the sentencing, a statement by Azriel Clary was read to the courtroom in response:

 

“It is very unfortunate to see a man lose his freedom; however, the crime that was committed was not only vicious but disturbing. My mental state deteriorated tremendously due to fear, invasion of privacy, and trauma among many other things. Because of your actions, I live in fear and have had to relocate my entire life. In that home were not only adults but animals and children under the age of 10. My family is traumatized and has been in distress due to this unlawful act. I hope this life-changing event gives you time to reflect on your actions.”

 

Lifetime Blames R Kelly For Gun Threats That Stopped Premiere Of Docuseries About Women Accusing The Singer

The gun threats that shut down the Tuesday night premiere of a docuseries about new allegations from women accusing R. Kelly of “abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia” came from the singer himself, the cable network that produced the three-night series reportedly said in no uncertain terms. “This was an intimidation tactic from R. Kelly to further silence these women,” Lifetime said. Some of those in attendance for the private screening of “Surviving R. Kelly” were “survivors” and parents of survivors,” according to Tarana Burke, the woman who gave birth to the “#MeToo” movement that seeks justice for victims of sexual misconduct. https://twitter.com/TaranaBurke/status/1070128875206791168 According to People, the docuseries was barely underway at a New York City theater when viewers were interrupted and asked to leave the building immediately. “There were several called in gun threats to NeueHouse,” Lifetime’s statement said in part. “With the safety of guests in mind, we decided to evacuate the theater.” Word quickly spread on social media with many making the same accusation that the cable movie network did. According to the Lifetime website devoted to the docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly” features for “the first time ever, survivors and people from R. Kelly’s inner circle, are coming forward with new allegations about his sexual, mental, and physical abuse. They are now finally ready to share their full story and shed light on the secret life the public has never seen.” Kelly, the self-proclaimed Pied Piper, has been accused of multiple sex scandals involving underage girls. He married the late singer Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15 and was acquitted of child pornography in 2008. Similar allegations have steadily dogged him over the years, including one report in 2017 that accused him of operating a sex cult with young women lured into his circle by promises of advancing their music careers. Instead, he allegedly brainwashed them women and held them at his homes in Chicago and Atlanta. He also required the young women to call him “daddy” and would punish for disobedience. According to the claims, he also filmed his sexual encounters with his captives, a claim that matches the child pornography scandal that started in 2002. Despite all of the above, R. Kelly has remained one of the world’s most popular and successful singers, having sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. He was still touring to sold-out shows as of the time of Tuesday night’s gun threats. “Surviving R. Kelly” was scheduled to be televised on Jan. 3, 2019, with subsequent installments on Jan. 4 and 5. R. Kelly did not immediately respond to Lifetime’s claims of “intimidation,” but social media certainly did, with many on Twitter also pointing their fingers at the singer — or at least his team — for being behind the gun threats. See below for a sampling of consensus commentary from users on social media.

 

