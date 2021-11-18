Diva’s Daily Dirt: Travis Scott, Drake + More Facing New $2 Billion Lawsuit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Travis Scott, Drake + More Facing New $2 Billion Lawsuit

This ginormous lawsuit has been filed on behalf of 282 plaintiffs who experienced the tragedy first hand at Astroworld. Lawyer Thomas J Henry statement said,

“The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off of this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk. My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions, and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers, and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”

The wording in the lawsuit makes it clear that they believe the concert was set up to cater to the live streaming component of the show and played a critical-role in the crowd control disaster.

“Apple Music had cameras, camera stands, cameramen, and metal barriers surrounding each; these cameras effectively split the premises both horizontally and vertically by the metal barricades.” The claim went on to add, “The placement of cameras streaming for Apple Music’s broadcast effectively limited many concertgoers’ means of exit; this dangerous condition would inevitably prevent individuals from dispersing.”

Apple has not immediately responded to the lawsuit publicly.

Surveillance Video Show Young Dolph’s Alleged Murderers

As we continue to pray for Young Dolph’s loved ones during this heartbreaking time, surveillance stills of the gunmen who allegedly shot the Memphis rapper have surfaced.

In the photos you can see two men, who have yet to be identified, wearing hoodies and masks standing next to Dolph’s car. Both men were armed, one with a pistol and the other with an AK-47. After the shooting the men look to have left the scene in a light colored Mercedes.

R.Kelly’s Associate Sentenced to 8 Years For Arson Against Azriel Clary

Remember back in June 2020 one of R.Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary claimed she saw someone fleeing the scene after setting her car on fire out front of her home? Well, 10-months after that arson attack, Michael Williams, one of R.Kelly’s associates, admitted to the crime. Williams set Clary’s car ablaze in an effort to intimidate her out of testifying in court against Kelly.

Yesterday (Wednesday, Nov 17th) Williams has just been hit with an 8 year prison sentence. Williams took a plea deal and was charged with one count of arson-while the charge of tampering with a federal witness was dropped.

After the sentencing, a statement by Azriel Clary was read to the courtroom in response:

“It is very unfortunate to see a man lose his freedom; however, the crime that was committed was not only vicious but disturbing. My mental state deteriorated tremendously due to fear, invasion of privacy, and trauma among many other things. Because of your actions, I live in fear and have had to relocate my entire life. In that home were not only adults but animals and children under the age of 10. My family is traumatized and has been in distress due to this unlawful act. I hope this life-changing event gives you time to reflect on your actions.”

