A Verdict Has Been Announced In Jussie Smollett Trial

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

A jury has found 39-year-old Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six charges stemming from his claim of being attacked in January 2019.

|| RELATED: A Complete Timeline Of The Jussie Smollett Investigation ||

|| RELATED: Black Twitter Reacts To Grand Jury Indicting Jussie Smollet ||

It’s been nearly three years since the former Empire actor first claimed he’d been attacked near his Chicago apartment by two men with seemingly racist intent. Smollett first drew sympathy from fans, peers and public officials around the world – but support turned to suspicion and eventually he faced accusations of faking the assault to raise his public visibility.

Smollett was charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly hiring a confidant and his brother to assault him on a frigid night in January 2019, scripting even the racial slurs and “MAGA” slogan they were to shout as they attacked.

The case – which already had already drawn its fair share of online jokes – featured several twists and turns that only added to public interest.

For example, Smollett took the stand on Monday (Dec. 6), and said that he met one of the brothers, Abimbola Osundairo, at a club in 2017 and found that he also worked on the set of “Empire.” Smollett then said that the two did drugs together in a bathroom on set. “I always have weed on me … well, not now,” Smollett testified. “And he [Osundairo] had the cocaine.”

Afterward, they went to a bathhouse in the Boystown neighborhood where Smollett said, “they made out”. He also said they did more drugs together and had sex. Osundairo had previously testified the week before that they didn’t have a sexual relationship.

Smollett went on to add that he met Abimbola’s brother, Olabingo but they never spoke.

“He didn’t like me or he wasn’t feeling me — it’s fine,” he stated. When cross-examined by special prosecutor Dan Webb, Smollett stated that he refused to give Chicago police his cellphone because he wanted to retain his privacy and wasn’t concerned if the phone would show several calls to Abimbola Osundairo.

For their part, the brothers gave explicit details regarding Smollett’s wishing for the fake attack. They said Smollett instructed them to put a noose around his neck and rough him up in view of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted video of the hoax made public via social media.

Despite being found guilty, many experts agree Smollett will most likely not serve jail time and be granted probation instead.

Happy Birthday Jay-Z: Our Absolute Favorite Photos Of The Carters 25 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday Jay-Z: Our Absolute Favorite Photos Of The Carters 1. JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour Source:Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou 1 of 25 2. 2014 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 2 of 25 3. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 05, 2021 Source:Getty 3 of 25 4. Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets Source:Getty 4 of 25 5. Marc Jacobs Fall 2005 Fashion Show NYC Source:Getty 5 of 25 6. 2004 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 6 of 25 7. Marc Jacobs Fall 2005 Fashion Show NYC Source:Getty 7 of 25 8. Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Source:Getty 8 of 25 9. Pre-GRAMMY Gala 2020 Source:Getty 9 of 25 10. 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH Source:Getty 10 of 25 11. "The Lion King" European Premiere - VIP Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 25 12. Image from Beyonce's Visual Album 'Black is King' on Disney+ Source:Parkwood Entertainment 12 of 25 13. The 66th NBA All-Star Game Source:Getty 13 of 25 14. Courtside Action Source:(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) 14 of 25 15. Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com 15 of 25 16. Beyonce, Jay Z, & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com 16 of 25 17. Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy Carter In Hawaii Source:Provided by Beyonce.com 17 of 25 18. The 59th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty 18 of 25 19. 2016 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 19 of 25 20. Blue Ivy and Dad Source:Splash News and Getty 20 of 25 21. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014 Source:Getty 21 of 25 22. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 7, 2014 Source:Getty 22 of 25 23. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014 Source:Getty 23 of 25 24. 2014 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 24 of 25 25. 2014 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday Jay-Z: Our Absolute Favorite Photos Of The Carters Happy Birthday Jay-Z: Our Absolute Favorite Photos Of The Carters [caption id="attachment_4228137" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: B4859 / Avalon / WENN[/caption] Even if Jay-Z never took the job as President of Def Jam. Pretend he never became top dog at Tidal. Imagine a world where he and Beyonce were not a couple - even if all those things never happened he'd still be one of the greatest of all times based simply off his discography. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlbKHT27Yo4 Fortunately, Hov gave us classic albums in addition to all the aforementioned achievements and so much more. For the rappers that came after him, he raised the bar for what could be achieved as an artist. For those who inspired him, he represented the sharper, more business savvy musician: One who could juggle tour dates and studio sessions as well as boardroom meetings and corporate galas. || RELATED: Blue Ivy Pays Tribute To Jay-Z During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction || || RELATED: Jay-Z’s Homie aka Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey To Step Down || Today (Dec 4) Jay-Z adds another candle to the cake. In the digital space, he staged a Vevo Takeover as part of the birthday festivities. Vevo, Jay-Z and Roc Nation gift fans on the rap icon’s 52nd birthday with the official release of his music videos for the first time across Vevo’s network. Smash hits like “Empire State of Mind,” “Run This Town,” and “Hard Knock Life” are now available in high-quality resolution on Jay-Z's Vevo channel and via connected TV devices. To celebrate being added to the world's largest music video platform, the network has dedicated a 24-hour block of programming on their hip-hop channel along with 1-hour programming blocks on their 90’s channel and 2000’s channel today. The rap legend flipped his street hustle into a billion-dollar empire. Today we take a look at Jigga and The Carter Family through photos. Check out the gallery below.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A Verdict Has Been Announced In Jussie Smollett Trial was originally published on wzakcleveland.com