According to NBC4i, a Pickerington student is facing felony charges after deputies say he made online threats towards a high school.
According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took a report of a threat of violence on social media that targeted students at Pickering North High School.
After investigating, deputies were able to determine the author of the post and his location, and after executing a search warrant on his home the suspect was identified as a student at Pickerington North High School.
He was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- HBCU Fashion Rankings Week 12/6- 12/12
- Marsai Martin Gives 90’s Vibes In Christian Siriano At The Lancome X Vogue Magazine Dinner
- Columbus Police receive tips in triple homicide
- Teen shot attempting robbery, Columbus police say
- Pickerington student charged with making online threat towards school
- City of Columbus to pay $5.75 million to protestors
- Tracee Ellis Ross Sparkles In Red At The Bottega Veneta SoHo Store Grand Opening
- Recalling The Tawana Brawley Case As Jussie Smollett Is Found Guilty Of Staging Racist Hate Crime Hoax
- Nicole Ari Parker And Boris Kodjoe Give Us Couple Goals During Stylish Night Out
- Atlanta “Water Boys” May Soon Come To An End Following Teen’s Murder
Pickerington student charged with making online threat towards school was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com