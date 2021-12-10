City of Columbus to pay $5.75 million to protestors

According to NBC4i, the city of Columbus will payout about $5.75 million to protestors who filed a federal lawsuit following the Black Lives Matter protests in Columbus.
The suit claims the plaintiffs were falsely arrested and assaulted by Columbus police officers. The settlement was announced Thursday by the city and attorneys who represented the protestors.
Attorney Fred Gittes said this settlement is a major step forward for Columbus, specifically, the injunction which he says will protect other people in the future.
Body camera video from the 2020 protests shows peaceful people being gassed, shot at with wooden bullets, and being rammed by bikes officers were riding.
“A number of people had to have surgery I mean there were very serious injuries some of them will last the rest of their lives.”
