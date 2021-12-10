The 614
HomeThe 614

City of Columbus to pay $5.75 million to protestors

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Casey Goodson Protest in Columbus Ohio

Source: JOHN LANDRY / TOP5IVE PHOTOGRAPHY

 

According to NBC4i, the city of Columbus will payout about $5.75 million to protestors who filed a federal lawsuit following the Black Lives Matter protests in Columbus.

The suit claims the plaintiffs were falsely arrested and assaulted by Columbus police officers. The settlement was announced Thursday by the city and attorneys who represented the protestors.

Attorney Fred Gittes said this settlement is a major step forward for Columbus, specifically, the injunction which he says will protect other people in the future.

Body camera video from the 2020 protests shows peaceful people being gassed, shot at with wooden bullets, and being rammed by bikes officers were riding.

“A number of people had to have surgery I mean there were very serious injuries some of them will last the rest of their lives.”

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Columbus Protest Art for George Floyd

See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

40 photos Launch gallery

See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

Continue reading See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

See The Beautiful Black Lives Matter Murals Around Columbus

Although most protest have been peaceful, some looting took place early on causing most businesses to close and board up in the Short North and downtown area of Columbus. But in true Columbus form, the city has come together to turn a negative into a positive by turning boarded up businesses into works of art.  Art Unites Columbus has spearheaded the project of bringing artist together to make what some saw as a negative into beautiful works of art throughout the downtown and short north area. Take a look at some of the murals that have been created in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. FEATURE STORY: ‘Twenty Dollars?’ George Floyd’s Brother Asks Congress ‘What A Black Man’s Life Is Worth’  

 

The Latest:

City of Columbus to pay $5.75 million to protestors  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close