KIM KARDASHIAN BIGGEST VILLAIN IN THE WORLD NOW BECAUSE OF THIS…

Watch out Thanos, Dr. Doom, Magneto and other Marvel Villains! Kim Kardashian is now one of the most hated people on social media right now! Surprisingly, it has nothing to do with her relationship with Pete Davidson or lack there of with soon to be Ex-Husband Kanye West. The world’s biggest villain on social media today is Kim K herself! Why? Well, she was at the movies just like many others have done in the past two weeks to check out the new Spiderman No Way Home movie. To let people know, she posted moments from the movie on her IG story and in the process spoiling many surprises! The good news is that millions of people have already seen the movie as Spiderman No Way Home has already passed the $1 Billion grossing mark. Kim’s movie IG story has already been taken down since.

