Kanye West announced Donda 2 Executive Produced by Future!

Ye just can’t seem to stay out of the headlines in 2022! Between Co-Parenting with Kim Kardashian, his new relationship with Julia Fox, his Skid Row homeless fashion show announcement and Ye arranging with Ray J’s people to get the laptop allegedly containing her old sextape to in Kim Kardashian’s possession. The man has been in headlines almost everyday since the new year began. Thursday Ye dropped an announcement about the follow up to his 2021 project “Donda”.

The even bigger news is who will be the Executive Producer of Donda 2! Apparently every time we saw Ye in the clubs in Houston, Miami and Atlanta towards the end of last year… he was doing his research and loved hearing what Future offered the fans because he allowing the Atlanta to point the direction on this project. You excited to hear Donda 2?

